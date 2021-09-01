Continental at the IAA MOBILITY 2021: Driving the future of mobility for 150 years

“Safe. Connected. Convenient. Driving the future of mobility for 150 years.” – this is Continental’s tagline for the IAA MOBILITY in Munich, Germany. With experience spanning one and a half centuries, the technology company is set to present intelligent solutions for the safe and sustainable mobility of people and the transport of goods. Visitors to the trade fair can experience the latest Continental technologies and innovations both on site in hall B1 (booth C20) and virtually. A press briefing with CEO Nikolai Setzer will be held at the start of the trade fair on September 6, 2021, from 11:25 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

The company is to present its technology portfolio at the IAA MOBILITY under the umbrella of two future themes: supercomputers in cars and automated driving. “In the future, we will not just be driving vehicles, but also experiencing them,” believes Setzer, adding: “That is what our hearts have been beating for 150 years.”