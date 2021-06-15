Continental and Elektrobit bring first automotive supplier in-vehicle integration of Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant

Continental and Elektrobit (EB) today announced a significant advancement in automotive embedded voice experiences: the first in-vehicle integration of Alexa Custom Assistant, a comprehensive solution that lets automakers access Alexa’s advanced AI to create their own branded, intelligent assistants

Continental and Elektrobit (EB) today announced a significant advancement in automotive embedded voice experiences: the first in-vehicle integration of Alexa Custom Assistant, a comprehensive solution that lets automakers access Alexa’s advanced AI to create their own branded, intelligent assistants. The collaboration brings together Continental’s automotive electronics and EB’s software expertise, integrating Alexa Custom Assistant into Continental’s Cockpit High Performance Computer with software and integration services provided by EB.

The integration of Alexa Custom Assistant into a production vehicle is significant as automakers can now truly experience the solution as part of a fully integrated digital cockpit, giving them better insights into the solution‘s in-vehicle value proposition and enabling the discovery of novel use cases. The highly integrated hardware-software solution will put automakers on the fast-track to adding an industry-leading customized voice experience to their vehicles that will set them apart from competitors.

“The automotive cockpit is changing. With the addition of more displays, cameras, sensors and advanced features, it is becoming increasingly complex. Additionally, boundaries between life in and outside the vehicle continue to blur, with consumers expecting a seamless technology experience no matter where they are,” explained Jens Brandt, head of Human Machine Interface, Continental North America. “Holistic interaction concepts for such complex systems are key, and the best user experience is becoming the ultimate differentiator for any automaker. Working together with Amazon we enable automakers to create world-class customized voice AI experiences that maximize resources and enhance the customer experience.”

With Alexa Custom Assistant, all sorts of custom experiences can be programmed into the vehicle, enabling a natural dialog between the driver, custom assistant, and Alexa to fulfill the driver’s request. Alexa’s advanced AI ensures each request is routed to the assistant that can provide the most relevant and delightful experience. For example, if a customer asks Alexa to roll down a car window, or why their check engine light is on, the request will be seamlessly routed to the brand’s assistant. If a customer asks the brand’s assistant to play an audio book, the request will be routed to Alexa. Automakers can even customize their brand’s assistant with a unique wake word, voice and capabilities – providing customers the benefits of an intelligent assistant that is their product and services expert, while seamlessly coexisting and cooperating with Alexa.

“Advances in AI are making voice experiences in the car more natural, conversational and user-friendly – and we want to make this innovation accessible to any automaker,” said Ned Curic, vice president of Alexa Auto. “Our collaboration with Continental and EB gives the industry a highly integrated and scalable solution for adding customizable in-vehicle experiences to cockpit systems while reducing the burden of building and maintaining the core capabilities of an intelligent assistant – enabling automakers to focus their time and resources on creating other unique features that delight their customers.”

Public Debut at Alexa Live on July 21

Continental and EB’s in-vehicle integration of Alexa Custom Assistant will be demonstrated at Alexa Live, Amazon’s free virtual education event for the Alexa developer community. Automakers are invited to join the session live at 10:15 am PT, by registering here: amazon.com/alexalive.

Extension of Existing Strategic Engagement

This engagement is an extension of EB’s existing, multi-year relationship with Amazon as one of the first and a leading integrator of Alexa in vehicles. EB, a software expert with more than 30 years serving the industry, previously showcased cockpit software integration with Amazon at both CES 2019 and CES 2020.

“It’s exciting for EB and Continental to pave the way, making it easier for OEMs to add cutting-edge features to their vehicles,” said Christian Reinhard, executive vice president, Elektrobit. “This first-of-its-kind integration of Alexa Custom Assistant is the logical progression of EB’s groundbreaking work with Amazon.”

SOURCE: Continental