Consortium of Volkswagen Group, Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings B.V. files takeover offer for Europcar

The consortium of Volkswagen Group, Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings B.V., together acting as Green Mobility Holding S.A., has filed its proposed tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today

The consortium of Volkswagen Group, Attestor Limited and Pon Holdings B.V., together acting as Green Mobility Holding S.A., has filed its proposed tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) today.

The press release on the key terms of the draft offer document is available on the Volkswagen Group website via the following link:

http://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Europcar_offer.html.

The offer will only be open for acceptance once it has been declared compliant by the AMF.

SOURCE: Volkswagen