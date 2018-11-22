Comau’s MATE exoskeleton at FPT Industrial’s Tech Day

Comau will be playing an active role in FPT Industrial’s Tech Day 2018 dedicated to “4.0 Powertrain Technologies” on 23 November at Turin’s CNH Industrial Village. At the event, Comau will be presenting its vision for the Industry 4.0 factory along with the newest technologies like the MATE exoskeleton, which visitors will be able to try out on a dedicated stand.

Throughout the day, companies and sector experts will be discussing the key themes of the world’s fourth industrial revolution, including smart and sustainable mobility, new Industry 4.0 powertrain systems, innovative solutions for robotics and man-machine collaboration and even the use of Artificial Intelligence in smart factories and smart cities.

Maurizio Cremonini, Head of Marketing and the Digital Initiative Platform at Comau, will be a guest at the round table on “Man/machine cooperation” and will deliver a speech on Comau’s interpretation of Industry 4.0, from the HUMANufacturing approach in which man maintains a central role in the work process in synergic collaboration with advanced manufacturing technologies to Comau’s most innovative products for the smart factory. These include the MATE exoskeleton, designed to minimise physical effort and muscle strain in operators by supporting their movements during repetitive activities and the latest digital solutions for the IIoT.

To make the day’s debates and discussions available to the general public, Tech Day 2018 is being streamed live on the Wired website.

SOURCE: Comau