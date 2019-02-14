Comau further strengthens its position in the German Automotive sector, obtaining the VDA 6.4 Quality Certification

Comau confirms its commitment to the adoption of a Quality Management System conforming to the best international standards with the acquisition of the VDA 6.4 Certification for its Automation Systems division in Italy, Germany and Romania.

The VDA 6.4 Certification – an extension of the ISO 9001 Standard for the Automotive Sector – attests to Comau’s compliance with the quality standards required by German car manufacturers to production technology suppliers. This qualification confirms Comau’s leadership position globally and further underpins the commitment to all of our Customers and Suppliers within the EMEA region and Germany, in particular.

“The implementation of the VDA 6.4 proves Comau’s willingness in investing to achieve the highest quality standards, with the goal to always meet its customers’ expectations,” said Melchiorre Salvo, Comau Head of Quality. “The certification obtained is part of a global strategy that puts quality and sustainability at the center of our company’s production processes.”

In addition to increasing the operational efficiency and quality of its products, Comau’s compliance with the requirements of the VDA 6.4 certification allows it to optimize its workflow, further improving the overall productivity of the company.

In line with the quality mission and quality policy that distinguish Comau’s business globally, the new VDA 6.4 Certification enriches the company’s Management Systems, which complies with ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 50001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications, dedicated to environment, safety and energy respectively.

SOURCE: Comau