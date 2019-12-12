Collaboration between BMW Motorrad and mobility provider Cooltra

Electromobility has a particular justification in heavily polluted cities and their urban surroundings. With its electrically powered maxi scooter BMW C evolution, BMW Motorrad was involved in pioneering work long before its competitors, having provided electromobility in the urban context for more than five years. Mobility provider Cooltra is now offering an innovative sharing solution to meet inner-city electromobility requirements in Barcelona with the support of BMW Motorrad. BMW Motorrad has made this pilot project a reality with the support of BMW Motorrad Spain and Alphabet Spain.

Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing: “Our priority in terms of electromobility is still the urban context. It is here that sharing models offer enormous potential for new business segments and customers. So I’m especially pleased that Cooltra Prime is now offering an innovative solution to meet inner-city electromobility requirements in Barcelona with our BMW C evolution.”

The Cooltra Prime app provides a sustainable, future-oriented mobility service for the Spanish city. Cooltra Prime enables Barcelona’s residents and visitors to get around the city and its environment on the BMW C evolution – ensuring travel that is not just emission-free but also geared perfectly to users’ needs.

The Cooltra Prime app makes it simple to find, book and unlock the BMW C evolution. The scooters also offer a range of up to 100 km and come complete with insurance and helmet, so users can focus entirely on an emission-free riding experience.

The BMW C evolution for booking via the Cooltra Prime app will initially be available at four SABA car parks in Barcelona and at the airport. Customers can pick up their scooter at one of these car parks and return it to any of the designated stations. The plan in future is to expand this mobility service to include other important areas of Barcelona in order to ensure good connections to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona El Prat airport as well as other key locations such as Sabadell, Terrassa and Sant Cugat.

