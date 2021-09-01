Closing completed: MAN Truck & Bus Österreich GesmbH transferred to WSA

Effective August 31, 2021, MAN Truck & Bus Österreich GesmbH and, hence, the Steyr production site has officially been transferred to WSA Beteiligungs GmbH

The new owner has announced that the company will be renamed “Steyr Automotive GmbH” and that it will be producing commercial vehicles under this name. MAN Truck & Bus will initially continue to have the MAN TGL and MAN TGM truck series produced in Steyr until May 2023 in order to ensure a smooth transition. Components will also continue to be manufactured and plastic parts painted for the MAN production network.

The closing of this transaction, which was signed in June 2021, marks a further important milestone in the restructuring of MAN Truck & Bus.

“Restructuring and streamlining the production network will make a crucial contribution on our road towards implementing our new NewMAN strategy. At the same time, it was personally important for me to be able to offer a large majority of the local employees in Steyr as well as the trainees continued good jobs and development prospects. We have achieved this as a result of this agreement, which will additionally make us strong partners in the production network. I wish WSA every success under the leadership of Siegfried Wolf, and the best of luck in building up the new company,” said Andreas Tostmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE.

