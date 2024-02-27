Climate Solutions Prize: Continental honors winner of tech challenge on pioneering sustainable materials

In 2023, Continental partnered with SNC on the Climate Solutions Prize competition. SNC is an independent Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from Israel, driven by a diverse team of industry-leading business and tech experts. Their objective is to find unique technologies which drive innovation processes forward.

The annual competition encompasses multiple tech challenge tracks. Continental’s “Pioneering Sustainable Material” challenge focused on start-ups creating cutting edge sustainable material technologies which can be used in automotive.

Founded in 2020, the winner Biotic envisions a world where plastic is not a concern. Polymers and other plastics account for 12 to 16 percent of the total weight of a car, so it is crucial to seek sustainable and circular alternative solutions. For the challenge, Biotic developed a process that uses algae and sea water as feedstock for their precision fermentation, allowing for modification of the polymers’ characteristics. The synthesized biobased polymer holds the potential to replace several existing fossil-based components and packaging in the automotive industry. Currently, Continental and Biotic are preparing a proof of concept with the intention to form a long-term cooperation. “We are very proud to have been awarded with the Climate Solutions Prize,” said Adi Goldman, CEO and co-founder, “and we are looking forward to working together with Continental to develop our solution further towards future scalability.” Plastics are one of the main materials extensively utilized at Continental Automotive. A broad range of plastics, from standard to engineering plastics, is employed to meet the complex and technical requirements of the wide product portfolio. These applications span from housings and packaging to sophisticated displays.