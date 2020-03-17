CleverShuttle runs 5,000,000 kilometers with the world’s most used Toyota Mirai fleet

The German ride pooling service CleverShuttle has covered over five million kilometers with their Toyota Mirai fleet, without producing any tailpipe emissions. In two and a half years, CleverShuttle travelled six and a half times the distance from Earth to the moon and back with the cars, making it the world’s most used Toyota Mirai fleet.

“Fuel cell electric vehicles such as Toyota Mirai became an important pillar for us thanks to their reliability. They have allowed us to provide countless passengers with comfortable rides, emitting nothing but water vapor.” Jan Hofmann, COO & CO-Founder of CleverShuttle

The cooperation started in September 2017 with initially 20 Toyota Mirai in Hamburg and the fleet was expanded to up to 45 vehicles at several German locations. Throughout this period, no repairs or parts changes were needed, apart from regular maintenance.

“The experience of driving five million kilometers shows that fuel cell vehicles are already perfectly suitable for everyday use. No technical defects whatsoever and the unrestricted performance of the fuel cell, with mileage up to 180,000 kilometers per vehicle so far, demonstrate the maturity and durability of Toyota’s fuel cell system.” Ferry M.M. Franz, Director Toyota Motor Europe, Berlin

The Toyota Mirai was presented in 2014 and has been available in Europe since 2015. It can be ordered by both private and commercial customers. As a luxury vehicle, the fuel cell sedan offers its occupants maximum comfort and maximum environmental friendliness thanks to the four individual seats: the emission-free Mirai only requires hydrogen for propulsion, which is converted into electrical energy in the fuel cell and the 113 kW / 154 hp electric motor drives. This only creates water vapor. With one tank of fuel, the Toyota Mirai travels up to 500 kilometers and the refueling takes just under three minutes.

Later this year, the second generation Mirai will start production in Japan and will bring even longer range in a beautiful new design.

SOURCE: Toyota