CJPT expels Hino in light of certification testing misconduct

Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) has announced today its decision to expel Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) in light of Hino’s misconduct concerning certification testing.

Since its establishment in April 2021, CJPT has been working in the field with its partners to accelerate the spread of CASE, thereby aiming to contribute in achieving a carbon neutral society and reducing the burden on drivers and workers. Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), suggested that the misconduct committed by Hino is incompatible with CJPT’s aspirations and goals and that the continued inclusion of Hino in activities will not gain the understanding of its customers and the public. With this suggestion taken into consideration, the decision was made after discussion within CJPT.

Specifically, Hino will be excluded from all agreements, including the joint planning agreement, and Hino’s equity stake (10%) in CJPT will be transferred to Toyota. In the projects that CJPT is currently working on, such as the previously announced social implementation in Fukushima and Tokyo, Hino will play a minimal role to not cause inconvenience to CJPT’s customers.