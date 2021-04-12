Cipia announces 2 design wins from one of China’s largest OEM

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company was selected by one of China’s largest OEMs as the company’s DMS supplier. The design win is for 2 new car models, with expected start of production (SOP) in 2022.

Cipia’s industry leading Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) utilizes proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor the driver and detect signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel, the technology can further detect enrolled drivers to deliver an enhanced, personalized in-cabin experience which is beyond safety features.

The 2 new design wins build on Cipia’s successes in the global DMS market, multiplying its total number of designs by 5x in the past year, as well as continuing the company’s strong momentum in China. The new OEM is Cipia’s third OEM customer in the Chinese market, and further demonstrates the company’s position as the leading DMS provider in this important market.

“Being awarded these design wins by this leading OEM is a great achievement to our company” said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. “China is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world, our leadership in this market is a result of the hard work and expertise of our China-based team, and the quality of our in-cabin sensing technology.”

SOURCE: Cipia