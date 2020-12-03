Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 honored as 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award winners

Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 are adding to their long-running streaks of Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards, with Pacifica taking home honors in the Minivan category for the fifth consecutive year, while Ram 1500 extended its dominance in the Large Pickup segment with a 13th consecutive award.

Consumer Guide editors select 2021 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award Winners after analyzing, comparing, evaluating and extensively testing all major models available in the United States.

“The Ram 1500 continues to impress for its class-leading ride and handling and upscale cabin experience. The Chrysler Pacifica impresses for its passenger-friendly features and long-trip comfort. The addition of all-wheel drive adds to the Pacifica’s appeal,” said Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive.

The redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, now offering all-wheel drive, a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model and the most standard safety features of any vehicle in the industry, was recognized by Consumer Guide editors for its “… class-leading horsepower, excellent road manners and ride quality, and an unmatched array of family-friendly features … all wrapped up in a stylish package.”

Ram 1500, the most awarded light-duty truck in America, garnered accolades for its “… unbeatable ride/handling combination along with a high level of refinement, classy interiors and some unique features. Furthermore, the V-6 engine is no slouch and has very respectable EPA fuel-economy ratings too.”

SOURCE: FCA