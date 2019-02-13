Chrysler brand is industry’s most improved in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Vehicle Dependability study

The Chrysler Brand led all FCA US LLC brands and the entire industry in three-year dependability improvement with a 30 percent growth in the brand’s score from last year’s study (from 211 down to 146 PP100). Chrysler Brand sits at 16th overall out of 31, marking a 15 spot improvement from the previous year.

Jeep® also rose in the brand rankings by four spots with a more than 10 percent improvement in dependability year over year.

As a Company, FCA US LLC’s dependability score improvement outpaced the industry average by more than double.

The Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Challenger also performed well in the dependability study, both ranking first in the Minivan and Midsize Sporty Car segments, respectively.

The 2019 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, now in its 30th year, is based on responses from 32,952 original owners of 2016 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The study was fielded in October-December 2018.

Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

SOURCE: FCA