Chevrolet adds 23 videos to its Corvette Academy curriculum

Chevrolet’s Corvette Academy, the online learning center for the first mid-engine Corvette, has added 23 new videos to show owners how to get the most out of their cars. The latest videos will help educate consumers on various Corvette features, tips and how-tos from the engineers and experts that brought the Corvette to life.

The additional video series includes topics such as:

Vehicle break-in schedule

Maintenance

Track preparation

Driver modes

Memory settings

Many more how-tos for the ultimate vehicle experience

Videos can be found on many of Chevrolet’s channels, including: Chevrolet.com, YouTube, the MyChevy app and the Chevrolet owner center.

SOURCE: General Motors