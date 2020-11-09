Chery listed among “Top 20 Chinese Enterprises with the Best Global Image” again

At the 2020 Summit on Global Image of Chinese Enterprises, advised by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, hosted by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration (CFLPA), Chery was listed among “2020 Top 20 Chinese Enterprises with the Best Global Image” (“Belt and Road” Edition) for its years of results in overseas brand building, moving into the top 10 along with enterprises like Huawei, Lenovo and Alibaba. This is the 5th time that Chery has won this honor and Chery came out on top in the auto industry.

From July to September 2020, CFLPA and China Report Magazine conducted the 6th Chinese Enterprise Global Image Survey along with the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and Kantar Group. Through a big data analysis, 120 Chinese enterprises operating in 12 “Belt and Road” countries were selected as analytical samples for the survey. 6,000 citizens in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and other regions were interviewed. After a model analysis of 4 first-level indicators and 20 second-level indicators, a list of “Top 20 Chinese Enterprises with the Best Global Image” (“Belt and Road” Edition) rolled out.

2020 marks the 20th year of Chery’s globalization. As the first Chinese independent brand to the international auto market, over the 20 years, Chery has implemented a “three-step” globalization plan, and gradually figured out a “Chery scheme” for the globalization of Chinese brands from “going out” and “going in” to “going up”.

Under the “Belt and Road” initiative, Chery has stepped up operations in Ukraine, Russia, Egypt and other “Belt and Road” countries. After years of operations, Chery has established longstanding and friendly cooperation with its partners in most “Belt and Road” countries, and become a well-known auto brand in key markets like Russia and Egypt. To date Chery has established the Wuhu headquarters, global R&D bases in Shanghai, Europe, North America, Brazil, and developed 10 overseas plants, over 1,500 dealers and service outlets. Chery’s overseas production capacity has totaled 200,000 units per year. Chery has exported auto products to over 80 countries and regions, of which 46 are along the “Belt and Road”. With cumulative exports of over 1.65 million units, Chery has been China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for 17 consecutive years.

While Chery was listed among “2020 Top 20 Chinese Enterprises with the Best Global Image”, Chery’s anti-epidemic case was selected by the Information Center of SASAC as an outstanding case of global image building of Chinese enterprises in 2020 (overseas anti-epidemic category).In the global anti-epidemic campaign this year, Chery provided over 1 million articles of medical supplies, anti-epidemic experience and humanitarian aid to more than 20 countries and regions, supporting overseas markets in fighting the epidemic and resuming work.

Entering key European and American markets is an integral part of Chery’s globalization strategy according to its “three-step” plan. After accumulating some experience in Italy and other overseas markets, Chery has accelerated operations in Europe and America in ways such as technology cooperation and product cooperation.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Chery