Chery has been awarded Russia’s “Most Popular Chinese Automobile Brand” for five times

Recently, Chery won the title of “Most Popular Chinese Automobile Brand” with an absolute advantage in the Russian Automobile Annual Ceremony of 2021; meanwhile, the TIGGO 8 Pro, which has only been on the market for three months, has also been voted the “Most Popular Chinese SUV”.

The selection is the most influential, the most authoritative and the most widely received professional automobile selection activities in Russia, and Chery has won the title of “Most Popular Chinese Automobile Brand” for five times, which not only reflects the brand influence of Chery in Russia, but also reflects the growing global strength of Chinese automobile brands represented by Chery.

The “Car of the Year in Russia” Selection was launched in 2000 by Autogoda and have become one of the most influential car selection in Russia. More than 1 million consumers from all over Russia voted this year in order to best reflect consumers’ awareness and acceptance of car brands.

Since its entry into Russia in 2005, Chery has been exploring the market for 16 years, and has successively launched such star models as ARRIZO series and Tiggo series. In 2020, Chery started a new journey of the new PRO series, and launched two blockbuster models, TIGGO7 PRO and TIGGO8 PRO, in Russia, which were widely praised by consumers for their fashionable design and intelligent technology experience.

In the first quarter of this year, sales of Chinese-branded cars jumped 71% in spite of a 2.8% year-on-year decline in the Russian car market, and sales of the Tiggo 8 Pro, which launched in March, continued to rise. As the first and only model with a seven-year or 200,000km warranty in Russia, this high-end luxury SUV is gaining popularity among a growing number of consumers. Another star model, TIGGO 7 PRO, attracted attention from the market with its fashionable styling design and rich technological configuration, and became the best-selling SUV of Chinese brand in Russia in the first quarter.

In addition to the continuous optimization of product layout, Chery also constantly improves the brand strength via localization strategy and a variety of innovative marketing models. Through planning a series of rich online and offline brand activities, Chery has narrowed the distance between consumers and brands and products, making Chery the first choice for many Russian consumers. At the same time, Chery is committed to comprehensively improve and complete the service system, so that Russian consumers can get more convenient, thoughtful and considerate service.

As the cornerstone of the European market, Russia is one of Chery’s global strategic markets. So far, Chery has more than 200,000 users in Russia, ranking No. 1 among Chinese car brands. With solid product strength and good market reputation, Chery’s market position in Russia has gradually stabilized. In the future, Chery will continue to increase investment in the Russian market, accelerate the launch of models, improve service experience, meet the diversified car needs of Russian consumers, and continue to increase Chery’s global influence.

SOURCE: Chery