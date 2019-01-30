Change in management: Personnel changes at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Jason Hoff, currently Head of Production SUV/Sports Cars and President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), will be the new Head of Quality Management at Mercedes-Benz Cars worldwide, effective on July 1, 2019.

Michael Göbel, currently Head of Compact Cars Production Mercedes-Benz Cars, will become head of production SUV/Sports Cars and President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) effective on July 1, 2019.

Elke Pußkeiler, currently Head for Program-, Capacity Planning and Methods Mercedes-Benz Cars, will become Head of Compact Cars Production Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective on March 1, 2019.

Florian Hohenwarter, currently Head of Production Precomponents Casting/Forging & Chassis within the powertrain production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will become Head of Production S-, E-and C-Class Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective on April 1, 2019.

Georges Massing, currently responsible for User Interaction & Software, will become Head of CASE Management of the area Digital Vehicle & Mobility, effective on 1 March 2019.

Ingo Ettischer, currently Head of Production and the Mercedes-Benz Wörth plant, will take over the role as new Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Operations on March 1, 2019.

Personnel changes at Mercedes-Benz Cars

Effective as on July 1, 2019, Jason Hoff will be the new Head of Quality Management Mercedes-Benz Cars, succeeding Jörg Burzer, who will succeed Markus Schäfer as Member of the Divisional Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain. In his new role, he will remain closely associated with all Mercedes-Benz Cars production plants worldwide. Jason Hoff has been Head of SUV/Sports Cars Production and President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) since 2013. Previously, he was responsible for procurement of interior components for the Mercedes-Benz C- and E-Class sedan in Stuttgart, Germany. Prior to his assignment in Germany, he held various management positions at MBUSI, including Vice President Logistics and Head of Assembly and Procurement.

