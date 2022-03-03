César Pontvianne de la Maza appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Edscha Group

The international automotive supplier Edscha, which has been part of the Spanish Gestamp Group since 2010, has a new top management

The international automotive supplier Edscha, which has been part of the Spanish Gestamp Group since 2010, has a new top management. Effective from March 1, 2022 César Pontvianne de la Maza (Salamanca, 1983) took over as Chief Executive Officer of Edscha Group replacing previous CEO, Torsten Greiner.

Pontvianne de la Maza has moved from the management of Gestamp Group to Edscha’s top management. He started out in Gestamp 2020 as Business Units Strategy Director. In this role, Pontvianne de la Maza was responsible for the strategic development of Gestamp’s business units where he gained a deep understanding of Edscha Group.

Pontvianne de la Maza has always been a part of an industrial environment. Before joining Gestamp, and after his formative years in University of Salamanca (Degree in Economics) and senior management program in IE Business School, he began working in the automotive family business (a company formed in 1947 by his grandfather) where he was appointed CEO in 2009.

Francisco José Riberas Mera, Executive Chairman of Gestamp, says: “César, with the entire Edscha team, will ensure the successful implementation of the initiatives outlined by our transformation plan and thus optimally position the group for future market challenges as a world leader in the automotive market.”

SOURCE: Edscha