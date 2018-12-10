CES 2019 – Eberspaecher ensures an ideal temperature in the microSNAP

Rinspeed displays the microSNAP at CES 2019 in Las Vegas – a concept study for last mile transport. The Swiss company relies on Eberspaecher’s thermal management expertise for ideal in-vehicle temperatures. Thanks to the heating and cooling solutions, the microSNAP can be used both flexibly and conveniently. In all application cases, the energy supply originates from an independent Energy Storage System (ESS). This auxiliary battery ensures that the range of the vehicle is not impacted negatively by the additional components.

The principle of the small autonomous vehicles is simple: The so-called “Pods” are the body and, depending on the intended use, a delivery van, charging station or autonomous taxi for two passengers. The chassis (“Skateboard”) contains all the parts susceptible to wear and can be flexibly combined with the Pods. Depending on the application and the desired temperature, Eberspaecher systems operate autonomously. This is achieved by combining space-saving split air-conditioning and an electric air heater. Needless to say, the climate control functions provided by Eberspaecher connectivity solutions are also suitable for vehicle fleets and easy to operate. Depending on the time of year and the outside temperature, the microSNAP is thus adjusted to the ideal temperature before it picks up its passengers or the delivery.

Thermal management and energy storage

As a mobile supermarket or delivery van for the last mile, the air-conditioning solutions keep the food and goods at the required temperature. This ensures that the cold chain is maintained, and customers receive their products fresh and delicious at home or in the office. In this microSNAP use-case, Eberspaecher additionally supplies the cooling and heating containers. Another microSNAP application in which ESS plays a key role is when it is used as a mobile charging station. The Rinspeed makers can imagine that the Pods will also be used in this scenario. The Power Pod contains a lithium-iron-phosphate battery from Eberspaecher with an output of 480 V / 144 Ah. It generates a maximum of 69 kWh, which means the range of battery electric vehicles can be further enhanced or electrical equipment operated. The taxi Pod transports up to two people in a temperature-conditioned vehicle. Furthermore, passengers can also adjust the temperature accordingly during the journey.