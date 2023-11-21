CAVForth Bus Wins 1st Self-driving Industry Vehicle of the Year Award

At the first ever annual Self Driving Industry Awards, Project CAVForth (operated by Stagecoach) received the main prize for its fleet of five Level 4 autonomous self driving buses in the Edinburgh area.

The headline Vehicle of the Year prize at the inaugural Self-driving Industry Awards, held at the Turner Contemporary in Margate on 17 November 2023, went to Project CAVForth – a fleet of five single-decker, low-emission Stagecoach buses which have been taking fares in Scotland daily since May, giving tens of thousands of passengers their first taste of self-driving public transport.

Presented by Carsofthefuture.co.uk, the Self-driving Industry Awards celebrate excellence in connected and automated mobility (CAM), in the UK and internationally. Peer recognition played a vital role, with all entrants gaining the right to nominate individuals and vehicles for the top honours.

At the glittering awards ceremony, Councillor Rob Yates, Town Mayor of Margate, presented the inaugural Self-driving Industry Vehicle of the Year Award to Peter Stephens, Public Affairs Director at Stagecoach, and Matt Lawrence, Fleet Business Development Director at Alexander Dennis.

Carsofthefuture.co.uk editor, Neil Kennett, said: “Self-driving is about to completely revolutionise how people and goods move. The tech is already about as safe as the average human driver, and it’s only going to get better.

“From a UK perspective, following the King’s Speech, we’ve got an incredible opportunity to define a successful, safety-first approach to rollout. In stark contrast to the robotaxi controversy in California, we are seen as a trusted leader in self-driving, widely recognised as the best place to test.

“To illustrate just how close we are to legalisation, last week, our Person of the Year winner, Alex Kendall of Wayve, gave Transport Secretary Mark Harper a self-driving lift to Parliament for the first reading of the new Automated Vehicles (AV) Bill.

“Apart from the eye-catching livery, the CAVForth buses appear quite ordinary. In fact, they are extraordinary, operating with a safety driver at SAE Level 4 on journeys across the iconic Forth Road Bridge. With partners including Alexander Dennis, Fusion Processing and Stagecoach, we were delighted to present Project CAVForth with the first ever Self-driving Industry Vehicle of the Year Award.”

Full list of #sdia23 winners:

Vehicle of the Year: Project CAVForth

Person of the Year: Alex Kendall, Wayve

Consumer Champion: Rebecca Posner, CCAV

Industry Legend: Professor Paul Newman CBE, Oxa

Aftermarket Award: Jifeline

Design Award: Dromos

Hardware Award: Arbe Robotics

Foundational Software Award: Applied EV

Insurance Award: Marsh

Legal Award: Burges Salmon LLP

Research Award: Reed Mobility

Sensing Software Award: LeddarTech

Testing Award: Kodiak Robotics

Trust Award: Angoka

V2X Award: Beam Connectivity

Special Recognition Award: Kenneth Clarke, Silvera Automotive Solutions

Special Recognition Award: Alex Wells, Aftermarket Magazine

The event was hosted by Jim Carey and the judging panel included Alex Bainbridge of Autoura, Corey Clothier of Aribo, and Neil Kennett of Cars of the Future. Reflecting the stong sustainability theme, the event charity was Rise Up Clean Up Margate, which is working to get a beach cleaning robot for the Kent town’s Main Sands.

Councillor Rob Yates reiterated an ambition to have self-driving cars ferry delegates from Margate Station to the Turner for next year’s Self-driving Industry Awards 2024.

Event video: https://vimeo.com/886169531

SOURCE: https://carsofthefuture.co.uk/awards/