Catharina Modahl Nilsson appointed CTO of TRATON GROUP

Catharina Modahl Nilsson will succeed Michael Grahe as CTO of TRATON GROUP from January 1, 2022

Catharina Modahl Nilsson (58) will return to TRATON to become the Company’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with effect from January 1, 2022. She is succeeding Michael Grahe, who has been appointed to the Executive Board of Navistar to head Operations.

TRATON’s new CEO Christian Levin explains: “I am very pleased that Catharina Modahl Nilsson will return to the TRATON GROUP. Her solid technical knowledge and her collaborative leadership style will be a great help in transforming our business and taking it into new fields of technology. The modularization and scalability of our products and solutions are essential in order for the entire Group to grow profitably.”

Catharina Modahl Nilsson says: “We will now concentrate more on the synergies between the strong brands of the TRATON GROUP that add value for the whole Company. I look forward to working together and achieving great things.” Catharina Modahl Nilsson was most recently the Executive Vice President for R&D at Permobil, a Swedish company. She has comprehensive knowledge of the automotive industry. After almost 23 years at Scania and three and a half years as Head of Chassis, Cab, Bus and Complete Vehicle in the TRATON GROUP, she will return to the Company at the start of next year as its CTO.

SOURCE: Traton