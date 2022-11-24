Castrol awarded a new strategic cooperation agreement by Jaguar Land Rover

Castrol announces a new contract with Jaguar Land Rover that extends their long-standing relationship

Jaguar Land Rover has exclusively recommended approved Castrol engine oils for their iconic vehicles since 2001, and this new agreement will extend their relationship through to 2026.

Castrol’s deep collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover since 2001 is focused on delivering technologically advanced, efficient lubricant products that push the boundaries of engine performance and help improve fuel economy. This combined experience supports performance in millions of Jaguar Land Rover drivers around the world.

Jaguar Land Rover engines are designed to work at their optimum level using Castrol EDGE® Professional™ which is why Jaguar Land Rover cars are ‘born’ with Castrol EDGEProfessional oil inside the engine and Castrol EDGE Professional is the only oil recommended by Jaguar Land Rover.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, through the new contract” says Erasmo Viola, Castrol VP Strategic Cooperation. “Our collaboration in the laboratory, on the racetrack and on the world’s roads delivers technological innovation and supports Castrol’s and JLR’s sustainability ambitions, helping to deliver real benefits to Jaguar Land Rover retailers and customers, today and in the future.”

“The collaboration between Castrol and Jaguar Land Rover goes back over 20 years and we look forward to further developing this relationship over the next 5 years” says Peter Hettich, Jaguar Land Rover Global Customer Services Director. “Castrol play a vital role in helping Jaguar Land Rover deliver our aims and targets across many powertrain related topics, reducing engine wear and helping to improve fuel economy. Our future development of technology continues to evolve at pace and Castrol is playing a vital role within it.”

In addition to co-engineering and development work on engine oils for production vehicles, Castrol will continue as a lead sponsor for the Jaguar Formula E® race team, which serves as a testbed for new technologies and solutions. Castrol’s technical collaboration with the team aims to deliver on-track performance enhancements through advanced EV fluids, lubricants and coolants.

SOURCE: Castrol