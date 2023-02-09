Carriers scale up Volvo VNR electric fleets for zero-tailpipe emission deliveries to Volvo Group assembly plants

Volvo Trucks North America continues to demonstrate its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its supply chain by scaling up the number of zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks that service its North American assembly plants

Volvo Trucks North America continues to demonstrate its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its supply chain by scaling up the number of zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks that service its North American assembly plants. In collaboration with four carrier partners, a total of 15 battery-electric Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks will transport inbound parts and components to the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Virginia and the Volvo Group’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) plant in Pennsylvania.

“We believe in leading by example, and this project is an important part of our strategy to create a world-class, sustainable transport system ,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “By collaborating with our local carrier partners to deploy our own zero-tailpipe emission VNR Electric trucks to service our plants, we are able to improve sustainability within our value chain and in the communities in which our own employees work and families live.”

Working with local suppliers and carriers, Volvo Trucks North America has deployed eight Volvo VNR Electric trucks to service its New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Virginia. The project was first announced in 2021, when Watsontown Trucking Company and Camrett Logistics ordered their first Volvo VNR Electric trucks. A third local carrier, Online Transport, has now joined the project, further decreasing Volvo Trucks’ supply chain emissions.

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks are dedicated units for the NRV plant, with each truck running several daily round-trip routes across two shifts. The fleets take advantage of opportunity charging during drivers’ 30-minute lunch on both the first and second shift, and then fully charge the trucks at the end of second shift when the companies can utilize off-peak utility rates. All three fleets have installed their own charging infrastructure at their facilities to support the VNR Electric trucks.

In December 2022 Ryder System began operating seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks to transport assembly kits of components for heavy-duty trucks at the kitting facility for Mack Trucks’ (LVO) plant in Pennsylvania. The battery-electric trucks replaced the diesel trucks that were previously servicing the route to further support the Volvo Group’s sustainability goal of reducing CO 2 from its global operations.

“We developed this supply chain project to reduce CO 2 from our own operations. What better demonstration of the effectiveness of these trucks than having your own battery-electric trucks delivering through the entrance gates at both of the Volvo assembly plants?” said Daniel Vahlberg, sourcing and commodity leader – road transportation, Volvo Group Truck Operations – logistics purchasing. “We are excited to partner with the fleets that were already servicing our plants to incorporate the Volvo VNR Electric trucks into their daily operations to create a full sustainable supply chain circle.”

