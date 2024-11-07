Caroline Malleus named Citroën Product and Strategy Director

Caroline Malléus has been appointed Director of Product and Strategy for Citroën with effect from November 4th, 2024

Caroline Malléus has been appointed Director of Product and Strategy for Citroën with effect from November 4th, 2024. She will report to Thierry Koskas, Citroën Chief Executive Officer.

Graduated from the Ecole des Mines de Paris, she joined PSA in 1997 and held several positions in engineering, alternating between project management positions in the platform teams and leadership positions in the Architecture and Physical and Functional Delivery department. Joining the Supply Chain in 2015, she piloted the cross-functional product description and vehicle coding project, contributing to the integration of Opel systems within PSA.

From 2019, she is responsible for planning cockpits and infotainment systems for future vehicles within the Programs and Strategy Department, before becoming Chief of Staff to Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares in 2020.

In her new role, Caroline Malléus will be responsible for Citroën’s global product strategy, and for developing a new generation of electrified, accessible and bold products. Thierry Koskas commented: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Malléus to the Citroën family. Her knowledge of the group and her expertise in product development will be crucial to the brand’s future growth.”

SOURCE: Stellantis