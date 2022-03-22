Care by Volvo gains accreditation to TMO’s Codes of Practice

Care by Volvo gains accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s Codes of Practice

The Motor Ombudsman is pleased to announce that the Care by Volvo subscription service has been accepted for accreditation to its Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)-approved Motor Industry Codes of Practice for Vehicle Sales and Service and Repair. The latest approval builds on Volvo Cars UK’s long-standing accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s New Car Code. In addition, the majority of the vehicle manufacturer’s franchise dealerships in the UK are today signed up to the Ombudsman’s Vehicle Sales and Service and Repair Codes, alongside more than 7,500 other businesses.

The commitment of Care by Volvo to The Motor Ombudsman’s two comprehensive Codes gives consumers signing up to the new vehicle purchase and maintenance packages offered by the online platform, the all-important peace of mind that the highest standards of service and workmanship will be provided by Volvo during the term of their subscription. Furthermore, if a Care by Volvo customer has a complaint that has not been resolved to their satisfaction, they have the ability to turn to The Motor Ombudsman as an automotive-specific and independent third party, to investigate their dispute in a fair and impartial environment.

The Motor Ombudsman’s Motor Industry Code of Practice for Vehicle Sales Code provides comprehensive guidelines for businesses on nine different areas, spanning the use of transparent wording and the supply of clear documentation, to the provision of accurate advice. Similarly, all businesses signed up to the Service and Repair Code have agreed to, amongst other commitments, the use of honest and accurate advertising, to open and transparent pricing, to employ competent staff that act in the customer’s best interests, and to have a swift and effective complaints handling procedure in place should a problem need resolving with a consumer. In 2021, The Motor Ombudsman handled more than 70,000 consumer contacts and over 4,300 cases across the two Codes of Practice.

Sureyya Cansoy, Head of Business Services & Engagement at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “The accreditation of the Care by Volvo subscription service to our Codes of Practice further strengthens our long-running relationship with the Volvo marque, and extends the coverage to consumers looking to acquire a new car through a flexible online subscription arrangement as an alternative to a traditional ownership model. We look forward to working with the Care by Volvo service and supporting them and their customers.”

Conor Horne, UK Head of Online Sales at Volvo Cars UK, added: “The accreditation of Care by Volvo to two of The Motor Ombudsman’s Codes of Practice highlights our drive for the very highest standards of service provided to motorists opting to embrace the convenience of our all-inclusive subscription packages. Customers also have the valuable reassurance that The Motor Ombudsman’s team is on hand to help resolve any issues that we are unable to sort out in the first instance through our own internal complaints process.”

SOURCE: The Motor Ombudsman