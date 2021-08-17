Capital to coast: Mustang Mach-E could reach the beach from every European capital on a single charge

From Bern to Genoa, Madrid to Marbella, Budapest to Trieste, the Ford Mustang Mach-E could reach the beach from European capitals without needing to stop for a recharge

More people than ever are set to explore Europe in an electric vehicle this summer, with sales increasing by more than 50 per cent so far in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. For new owners of Mustang Mach-E at least, range anxiety need not dampen the excitement of their summer getaway.

From Bern in Switzerland to the historic Italian port city of Genoa, or from Madrid to the exclusive Spanish beaches of Marbella, owners of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E could make these, and many other, European1 capital-to-coast trips on a single charge2.

Even from a capital like Prague in the land-locked Czech Republic, Mustang Mach-E could transport a family non-stop to the hip urban Szczecin Beach around 500 km (310 miles) north in Poland. And with a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 610 km3 (more than 370 miles) it would arrive with range to spare.

Travelling to the coast from the capital cities of Austria, Hungary, Poland, Spain or Switzerland also involves a lengthy journey. However, the industry-leading FordPass Charging Network offers compatible charging stations at reachable coastal resorts from each of those countries’ capitals, so Mustang Mach-E owners can top up their batteries as well as their tans and ensure they have enough charge to get home.

“After such a tough 2020 many of us will be excited to get out and explore Europe this summer, and the Mustang Mach-E is the perfect vehicle to do that with,” said Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “The impressive driving range helps continue the Mustang’s long association of road trips and freedom, while adding the extrabenefit of zero emission driving.”

As well as zero-emission driving, owners can also benefit from the lower running costs versus petrol or diesel engines as well as the inherent quietness of an electric powertrain, which can all help to keep stress levels down

No matter where in Europe owners decide to head this summer, they can use the EV Trip Planner on the FordPass app4 to make journeys even easier. The app calculates the route and, based on the current battery level of the Mustang Mach-E, schedules any charging stops should they be required. The Intelligent Range feature also more accurately predicts how much range drivers have using past driving behaviour, weather forecasts and crowdsourced data from other Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The Mustang Mach-E’s ability as a summer road trip companion doesn’t end there either. The drainable luggage compartment under the bonnet, or “frunk” allows for damp and sandy towels or beachwear to be cleanly stowed away, while models equipped with the optional full-length panoramic roof include a special glass coating to help interiors stay cooler. An additional inner layer between the glass helps protect against ultraviolet rays too.

The next-generation SYNC infotainment system5 also allows users to split the 15.5-inch touchscreen between navigation and music selection – with Power Up over-the-air updates set to bring useful new features – and owners are all set for a great road trip adventure.

The first Ford Mustang Mach-Es arrived in Europe in June where it topped Norway’s car sales for the month. For more information visit your local Ford website

1 Based on the European Union member states and those from Ford’s 20 main European markets: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland. Also includes Turkey.

2 Based on a fully-charged battery

3 The declared WLTP fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

4 FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), the FordPass smartphone app, and complimentary connected services are required for remote features (see FordPass terms for details). Connected services and features depend on compatible partner network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot

5 Don’t drive distracted. Use voice operated systems where possible and don’t use handheld devices while driving.

SOURCE: Ford