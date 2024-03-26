Camp Jeep® test track celebrates 20th year at the New York International Auto Show

The Camp Jeep® test track brings Jeep off-road adventure to the city, offering consumers an interactive adventure experience

Camp Jeep® returns to the New York International Auto Show, celebrating the 20th anniversary of offering free off-road rides to auto show attendees.

The 28,000-square-foot outdoor exhibit at this year’s New York International Auto Show gives consumers a firsthand look at the Trail Rated capability standards engineered into Jeep vehicles for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber and suspension. The fan-favorite, 28-foot-high Jeep Mountain, with 45-degree approach and departure angles, is the tallest and steepest at any auto show.

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler will be among the vehicles available for off-road rides. The following Jeep vehicles will be on the Camp Jeep track, allowing riders to feel just how capable, yet comfortable, the Jeep lineup of vehicles are:

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2024 Jeep Wrangler 392

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit

Since its debut in 2004 in New York, Camp Jeep has been a huge draw at the New York International Auto Show, giving more than 501,000 test track rides in all the newest Jeep 4x4s. Overall, more than 3.45 million people have experienced Camp Jeep at more than 190 events in the U.S.

Camp Jeep is located outside of the Jacob Javits Convention Center and is free to the public from March 29 – April 7. The track will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Sunday, April 7 when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SOURCE: Stellantis