BYD ‘eMobility pioneer’ status to boost profile in Norway

BYD – one of the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturers – believes its global reputation as an ‘eMobility pioneer’ will help build a positive BYD brand profile in Norway following the recently-launched BYD Tang SUV.

The company points to its 26-years of experience in electric battery development and also its credentials as the only NEV manufacturer to offer a truly complete eMobility solution, including its own powertrain systems, rechargeable batteries, motor-control systems and, significantly, its own IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) power semiconductors.

BYD is partnering the renowned Nordic car distributor, RSA, to deliver a world-class sales, service and parts offering for BYD customers in Norway. RSA’s comprehensive network of dealer locations will ensure the BYD brand will enjoy a country-wide platform, while outstanding local aftersales back-up is assured from a company with a wealth of experience of supporting automotive brands.

BYD chose Norway as the first European market to receive its latest specification four-wheel-drive BYD Tang SUV. The Tang is expected to perform well in Norway thanks to its ultra-high specification. Latest technology includes BYD’s innovative, space-saving electric ‘Blade Battery’, delivering new levels of safety for the electric vehicle industry. Headline performance figures include a class-leading range of up to 505km (NEDC) and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 4.6-seconds from its 86.4 kWh battery capacity. Production of the 2021 BYD Tang model for Norway commences in the second quarter of 2021, with first deliveries expected in late summer.

Since entering the passenger car market in 2003, BYD has gone on to develop a vehicle range specifically for global NEV markets. Following the launch of the world’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle in 2010, BYD has sold over 970,000 New Energy cars globally, ranking the company as the number one New Energy car producer in China for eight consecutive years. BYD’s popular ‘Han’ luxury sedan continues to post impressive sales figures since its launch in China in July 2020 and, in November, the car became the Chinese market’s first mid-to-large luxury sedan to surpass 10,000 sales in a single month. Details for the BYD Han were also revealed for European markets in May 2020.

BYD has established itself on the global EV stage through its ongoing commitment to forging partnerships with some of the car industry’s leading manufacturers, including Toyota Corporation and Daimler AG.

BYD continues to build upon its ‘7+4’ marketing strategy; designing and producing pure-electric vehicles for seven conventional transport markets alongside four specialist ‘off-highway’ sectors. Today, BYD is present in 300 cities in over 50 countries worldwide, having delivered over one million New Energy Vehicles. BYD has enjoyed notable success in the bus and coach industry and is now well established as the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer – including a significant presence in Norway and throughout Scandinavia.