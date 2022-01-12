BYD drives a decade of evolving eBus electrification in support of global zero-emission goals

BYD has delivered over 70,000 pure-electric buses to customers worldwide, collaborating with partners around the globe to meet zero-emission targets

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) and power batteries, has achieved another significant milestone. It is just over a decade since BYD accomplished a ‘world-first’ when its pure-electric bus fleet first entered commercial operation as part of its vision for electrification to ease environmental pollution.

Through pioneering innovation in battery technology, BYD has gone on to innovate the industry on a global scale in the 10 years that have since passed, and continues to validate its position as the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer.

Fast-forward to January 2022, BYD’s established track record has led to the delivery of over 70,000 zero-emission pure-electric buses to customers worldwide, including many leading international public transport operators and authorities.

In Europe alone, BYD has delivered over 1800 electric buses, operating in over 100 major European cities across 20 countries, proving their practicality in all extremes of climatic conditions. Collectively, they have driven over 140 million kilometres, the equivalent to a reduction of 150,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Globally, BYD’s eBuses have covered 5.5 billion electric kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by 3.8 million tonnes.

BYD is firmly committed to its European and International ‘bus electrification’ strategies and localised operations, prioritising the value of collaborations with partners and suppliers around the world. BYD has experienced a presence in Europe for over a decade, initially making an impression as the first and only company to exhibit an electric bus at BusWorld in 2011. This marked the start of many successful working relationships with customers and supply partners, which have been instrumental to BYD becoming a leading supplier of eBuses in Europe.

Made in Europe for Europe: Expansion to BYD eBus factory in Hungary

Ongoing investment and expansion continue at BYD’s eBus factory in Hungary supporting its principle of ‘Made in Europe for Europe’. This expansion increases production capacity, with the annual output of a single shift rising to 400 electric buses to meet the ever-growing demand for BYD eBuses in Europe. The factory in Hungary facilitates the production of BYD’s complete eBus range, from the 8.7m midi bus to the 18m articulated model. It is from this facility where BYD also manufactures the chassis for single and double-decker eBuses destined for the UK market, with the capability of producing 300 units in a single shift.

BYD’s core technologies have been fundamental to its global achievements and recognition, established on the back of 26 years’ experience in battery research and development. BYD identified the benefits of owning its complete supply chain to provide customers with a total solution. It is the first and only eBus manufacturer to produce its own powertrain system, battery, motors, and motor control system, which is beneficial to greater operational efficiencies and reliability.

BYD’s Ongoing Journey to Protect the Planet

The electric journey continues to evolve for BYD and extends beyond its eBus operations. BYD is the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, with electric trucks, vans and cars also forming part of its product portfolio, deploying over 600,000 NEVs in 2021 alone. Since its entry into the NEV sector, BYD has delivered over 1.5 million new energy vehicles as of December 2021, reducing over 9.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. This is equivalent to planting more than 781 million trees.

Isbrand Ho, General Manager, Commercial Vehicle Business Centre of BYD Europe, said: “BYD launched its strategy for Public Transport Electrification back in 2010, realising the need for change in the way the world relied so heavily on fossil fuels for all modes of transport. Within 12 months, BYD witnessed its first fleet of pure-electric buses deployed in commercial service, and we are proud of the progress BYD has made over the last decade. At the heart of this, has been our ongoing research and development in cutting edge battery and electronic technologies which has been pivotal to us sharing our knowledge and engaging in many successful partnerships around the world. BYD is committed to providing clean, safe solutions that are efficient for operators and kind to the environment while supporting our customers during their transition to electrification as they pursue their zero-emission strategies.”

BYD is actively supporting the global ‘Cool the Earth by 1oC’ initiative and through this commitment, and its status as the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, is poised to evolve further with other innovative green solutions for 2022 and beyond.

SOURCE: BYD