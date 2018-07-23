BYD booming in the Nordics – big ebus order for BYD in Sweden

After the recent Norwegian order for 42 articulated BYD ebuses for Oslo, now follows another large order from Sweden for a total of 24 ebuses. The province of Södermanland, on the south eastern coast of Sweden, will soon have 24 BYD 12 metre ebuses in service. They will be operated by Swedish public transport operator, Nobina.

Nobina already has BYD 12m and 18m articulated buses running in Ängelholm and Oslo and has more on order for Nortällje, Landskrona and Oslo.

Following the successful operation of the seven BYD 12 meter single deck buses in Ängelholm since begin 2016, Nobina earlier already placed orders for another five and fourteen 12m ebuses for respectively Nortällje and Landskrona. The ebuses for Södermanland are the fourth order by Nobina and means a total of 50 12m ebuses ordered by the operator.

The fleet is expected to be delivered by next summer 2019.

Martin Atterhall, Fleet manager, Nobina Group, said: “We are determined to be in the forefront of bus and fleet operations, developing smart and sustainable ebus solutions to the public transport authorities of the Nordics. The experience we have had with other BYD models has convinced us that we can move ahead with confidence to add further ebuses to our fleet and look forward to the cleaner and more comfortable traffic which will follow”.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director at BYD Europe: “BYD’s efforts in the Scandinavian market are paying off. Our recent orders in not only the Swedish but also in the Norwegian market have made BYD one of the leaders in the electric bus field. Winning this order gives us more confidence to win more in this important market. We are looking forward to turning Scandinavia even greener.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.