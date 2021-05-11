BYD begins most-northern European eBus deliveries to Nobina in Sweden

Nobina, the principal Public Transport Operator (PTO) for Sweden and the Nordic region, has taken delivery of the first of 13 BYD eBuses for operation in Piteå in the north-east of Sweden, marking the start of services in northern Scandinavia’s challenging, often sub-zero degree climate

The new fleet will see BYD eBuses in operation close to the arctic circle at latitude 65.31º north – BYD’s most northerly customer delivery in Europe. The BYD fleet will be the first electric buses for Piteå, providing safe, quiet and emissions-free public transport for the city’s residents.

Nobina’s new eBuses are manufactured at BYD’s state-of-the-art production facility in Komárom, Hungary – one of two BYD manufacturing plants in Europe.

The first new 12-metre eBus is handed-over to Nobina yesterday, and will be joined by the remaining 12 vehicles, which will be ready for full operations to commence over the summer. Following this latest delivery, Nobina will have ordered in excess of 300 eBuses from BYD with more than 160 vehicles currently on services throughout the Nordic region.

With extremely cold environments providing the ultimate test for Electric Vehicle deployment, Nobina can be assured of vehicle reliability from its latest BYD fleet. BYD’s extensive testing in the region, supported by existing customer feedback from its customers elsewhere in Scandinavia, demonstrate that BYD’s world-class expertise in battery and electric-motor technology delivers proven reliability. In exceptionally hot climates too, PTOs are looking to BYD as the first-choice supplier of electric buses, with BYD eBuses now in operation on the Iberian Peninsula and throughout southern Europe.

To date, there are well in excess of 1,800 BYD eBuses in operation or on order with PTOs right across Europe. Globally, BYD has delivered more than 65,000 pure-electric buses and coaches, with the BYD brand now established in over 300 cities in more than 50 countries and regions.

“We feel pride in introducing fully electric, and emission free buses to Piteå, providing a modern, safe, quiet and reliable public transport. And even if the nordic region can be challeging – we are confident in the BYD technology that is proven end extensively tested, said Jens Råsten”, Fleet Manager at the Nobina Group.

“While the challenging climate in the region will provide a test for any electric vehicle,” said Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, “I am confident that our pioneering battery and electric motor technologies will deliver outstanding performance and reliability. We have carried out extensive cold-weather testing with proven results,” he said, “and already, BYD customers right across Scandinavia have shown that eMobility is the most viable zero-emissions solution for public transport services.”

SOURCE: BYD