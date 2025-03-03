Building on success: 2025 Honda Prologue goes farther

Prologue's top-class EPA range rating now 308 miles (+12)

The all-electric Honda Prologue receives an upgraded front power unit for 2025, offering notably higher range ratings and improved power, building on the success that made it the #2 best-selling EV SUV in America in the second half of 2024. The spacious and adventure-ready Prologue now boasts a top-class 308-mile EPA range rating5 – an increase of 12 miles.

Packed with top-of-class standard and available tech features, the 2025 Prologue is available in three very well-equipped and capable trim levels: EX, Touring and Elite. Pricing begins with the Prologue EX with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $47,4001 (excluding $1,450 destination charge), before the application of any government incentives or tax credits to lessees. All 2025 Prologues qualify for the U.S. $7,500 EV federal tax credit2.

“When the Honda Prologue quickly soared to the top of the EV sales charts as one of the best-selling EVs in America, it was incredibly reassuring to hear buyers tell us the number one reason for their purchase was their trust for the Honda brand,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales. “For 2025, the Prologue will have even more driving range and power, further improving its class-leading combination of attributes our key competitors can’t match.”

For 2025, Prologue’s top-class EPA range rating increases by 12 miles on a single charge to 308 miles, and the output ratings of single motor two-wheel drive models increase to 220 horsepower (+8) and 243 lb.-ft. of torque (+7).

Similarly, the EPA range ratings of Prologues equipped with AWD increase to 294 miles for the EX and Touring (+13), and 283 miles for the Elite (+10). Power and torque ratings in AWD models rise to 300 horsepower (+12) and 355 lb.-ft. of torque (+25).

For all Prologue models, recharging on the go is quick and convenient with DC fast charging at rates up to 150 kW. Prologue’s 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is designed to recharge 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes6.

By 2030, Honda EV owners will have access to approximately 100,000 DC fast-charge points across North America, including the all-new IONNA DC fast-charging network, Tesla Superchargers as well as EVgo and Electrify America networks (including their roaming partners).

Key standard features:

19-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Google built-in

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility

Wireless phone charger (Qi)

10-way power driver seat with adjustable lumbar support

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Sirius XM satellite radio

HondaSensing™

2025 Honda Prologue pricing & EPA ratings

Trim Drive Configuration Pricing EPA Ratings MSRP1 After Federal EV Tax Credit3 Plus

D&H4 Range Rating

on a Full Charge5 MPGe Rating5

City/Hwy/Combined EX Single Motor (2WD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,350 308 113 / 94 / 104 EX Dual Motor (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,350 294 108 / 90 / 99 Touring Single Motor (2WD) $51,700 $44,200 $45,650 308 113 / 94 / 104 Touring Dual Motor (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,650 294 108 / 90 / 99 Elite Dual Motor (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,850 283 104 / 87 / 95

Comprehensive charging solutions

Honda provides Prologue customers with comprehensive, top-in-class charging solutions both at home and on the road. Upon the purchase or lease of a new Honda Prologue, customers can select one of three charging packages included in the MSRP. Honda offers a combination of public charging credits, charging equipment and installation credit to fit each buyer’s lifestyle.

Honda Prologue Charging Packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit

(Level 1 and 2) – HHE

Installation Credit $500 $250 – EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Introductory Charging 60 kWh 60 kWh 60 kWh

Charging credits with EVgo and its partner roaming networks are included with each optional charging package, providing even more convenient options for Prologue owners. These credits range from $750 for owners aiming to maximize public charging to $100 for owners who select a Level 2 Home Charging Station and $500 installation credit, with a middle option including a $300 public charging credit paired with a Level 1/Level 2 Portable Charging Kit and a $250 installation credit.

Customers redeem the installation credit through the Honda Home Electrification (HHE) marketplace where they can access a network of experienced local installers, as well as dedicated support from expert Energy Advisors available to answer questions on installation, rebates, incentives and other home electrification products.

Electrify America offers all first-time Honda EV owners 60 kWh of complimentary public charging, included with each available charging package.

With the new HondaLink® Smartphone App Prologue owners can find available stations, pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans and access other features at the EVgo and Electrify America stations and those of their roaming partners.

SOURCE: Honda