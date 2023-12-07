Buick tops mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study

For the second consecutive year, Buick celebrates its top ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study among mass market brands

For the second consecutive year, Buick celebrates its top ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study among mass market brands. Buick topped the sales satisfaction rankings with a score of 824 out of a possible 1,000 points. The brand was followed closely by GMC, ranking second with 821 points. Buick has consistently ranked No. 1 or 2 in the SSI study nine times in the last 11 years.

According to J.D. Power, the study is a comprehensive analysis of the new-vehicle purchase experience and measures customer satisfaction with the selling dealer (satisfaction among buyers). The study also measures satisfaction with brands and dealerships that were shopped but ultimately rejected in favor of the selling dealership (satisfaction among rejecters).

“Buick continues to perform and deliver from a position of strength with our customers, and this ranking further demonstrates our efforts,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick-GMC. “Credit goes to our dealers, who ensure our customers have a great sales and ownership experience.”

Buick is the fastest growing mainstream brand in the industry with total sales up 60.4% (retail sales 57.6%) for the calendar year1.

Buick has introduced several all-new or significantly revamped products in the past 18 months, including the Encore GX (Preferred trim starting MSRP $26,8952) and the first-ever Envista (starting MSRP $23,4952), which build on the brand’s disciplined focus on premium amenities at approachable price points. These traits are among the top three reasons3, along with dealership experience, consumers choose a Buick.

The 2023 U.S. SSI Study is based on responses from 37,234 buyers who purchased or leased their new vehicle from March through May 2023. The study was fielded from July through September 2023.

SOURCE: Buick