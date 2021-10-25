Bugatti: Record-breaking demand sees Chiron production enter its final era

Fewer than 40 Chiron models remain available to order, in a Chiron Pur Sport or Super Sport model, rounding off a remarkable era of Bugatti's history

Four years since the very first of 500 bespoke units left the Atelier in Molsheim, the Chiron1 now enters its final production phase in Chiron Pur Sport2 and Chiron Super Sport3 form only, with less than 40 build slots left to be allocated. The final units of the Chiron and Chiron Sport1 are already being handcrafted, or scheduled to be built at Bugatti’s Molsheim Atelier, making way for the final encore of the Chiron era.

Since its highly anticipated reveal at the Geneva International Motorshow in 2016, the global success of Bugatti’s most recent hyper sports car platform has been unprecedented. 18 months from its initial announcement, 300 of the limited 500 series run of the Chiron had been sold. This sales momentum has continued throughout the years and into 2021, despite global challenges such as COVID-19. The United States is the Chiron’s strongest market, contributing significantly to a record-breaking quarter in Q3, which welcomed Chiron sales that doubled year-on-year and even tripled in some regions.

With the revival of in-person events such as Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and a range of exclusive customer and media drive events, the Chiron continues to help drive Bugatti’s momentum, attracting universal acclaim, as the model becomes an increasingly rare proposition.

Hendrik Malinowski, Director of Sales and Operations, comments: “Our discerning customer base across the world consists of true Bugatti connoisseurs. They are hard-working, self-made individuals who regard owning one or multiple Bugatti masterpieces as the realization of a dream. They understand the devotion behind the pioneering design and engineering of each Chiron model. Their appreciation for the provenance and performance of our hyper sports cars comes from a genuine passion for the brand.

“With the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport, we are offering customers the culmination of years of continual development of the Chiron platform. This spectrum of performance, whether it be hitting the apex on-track, or cruising on Autobahns in total luxury, takes the Chiron to an entirely new level. Now with so few build slots remaining, the purity of the W16 recipe is being honored in style.”

Hitting the ground running

Throughout its lifetime, the Chiron has collected a multitude of accolades for its design and performance capabilities, solidifying its position in automotive history as one of the all-time greats. With a peak power output of 1,500 PS – a record for a series-production vehicle – 1,600 newton meters and a host of surplus technological innovations, the Chiron redefined the pinnacle of automotive engineering in the 2010s. Sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, 200 km/h is reached in 6.1 seconds, with the 300 km/h mark achieved in 13.1 seconds.

The Chiron wasted no time in securing its first production car record in 2017, setting a new 0-400-0 km/h world record in a mere 41.96 seconds – the fastest time ever reached and officially measured at the time. Continuing a run of unrelenting success, just two years later, the Chiron reached speeds once through to be unreachable by a road car. A near production prototype derivative of the hyper sports car surpassed the magic 300 mph limit with a speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) – a world record that stunned the automotive world and secured the Chiron’s status as an unquestionable automotive legend.

Building on a winning formula

Joining the Chiron family in 2020, the Chiron Pur Sport built upon the exceptional Chiron foundation to offer customers a truly uncompromising hyper sports car that is optimized for dynamic agility and downforce. With an entirely new aerodynamic, transmission and weight configuration, the Chiron Pur Sport effortlessly delivers the pin-sharp handling of a thoroughbred, hitting apexes in its stride. A 50-kilogram weight reduction and firmer suspension, combined with a 1.90 meter rear wing and close-ratio transmission mean the Chiron Pur Sport radiates connection and feel between driver and road surface.

2021 saw the unveiling of Bugatti’s latest masterpiece – the Chiron Super Sport – which alongside the Pur Sport will make up the final 40 units of Bugatti’s 500-strong Chiron production run. As the quintessence of luxury and speed, the Chiron Super Sport has been designed to embrace supreme longitudinal speed without compromising luxury and comfort.

As such, the Chiron Super Sport is regarded as the ultimate Grand Tourisme, capable of crossing continents in a heartbeat. Defined by its longtail design, the Super Sport achieves extreme levels of aerodynamic efficiency, enabling the hyper sports car to reach speeds of up to 440 km/h. With an upgraded version of the renowned Bugatti 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Super Sport outputs 1,600PS – increasing power by 100PS over the base Chiron.

SOURCE: Bugatti