J. Bugatti just entered a historic year. in 2019, the company from Molsheim in the French region of Alsace will be 110 years old. At the same time Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann looks back at his first year at the head of the french hyper car manufacturer. This is the time to glimpse into the rear view mirrors, and then to look straight ahead.

Bugatti has been developing high-performance cars in Molsheim, Alsace, since 1909. It all started with the Type 10, which was later marketed as the Bugatti Type 13 after further development, with aesthetics bordering on a work of art. These are the characteristics that distinguish the carmaker from France and also apply to its current models, the Chiron1 and Divo2. These models represent the ultimate hyper sports car: they are the most powerful, most valuable and most luxurious automobiles in the world, handcrafted over a period of weeks with painstaking attention to detail.

“Automobiles from Bugatti combine the best of two worlds, as the Chiron and Divo impressively demonstrate: a hypercar with 1,500 PS and 1,600 newton-metres combining performance and easy driving, but at the same time featuring a pronounced feeling of luxury and vrry high comfort. This is an unparalleled combination in the world of the automobile,” says the President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., Stephan Winkelmann. “Top speed alone is not the top priority for Bugatti. Our cars can do more than accelerate incredibly powerfully and drive very very fast,” says Stephan Winkelmann.

Bugatti has produced the Chiron, which is largely handcrafted, since 2016. In 2018, a total of 76 Individual luxury hyper sports cars, each of them unique, left the factory. Currently, the production of the total series limited to 500 units is allocated until the end of 2021. “The Chiron is a perfect blend of three pillars in the Bugatti tradition. The super sports car combines a street-legal racing car in the tradition of the famous T 35 with the comfort and luxury of a Type 41 Royale and the iconic design of the Type 57 SC Atlantic,” says Stephan Winkelmann. Today’s design credo is: form follows performance. This can be seen in the famous Bugatti line, a sculpted letter “C” running from the B-pillar to the back. But that is not enough.

In 2018, the French luxury brand heightened the focus of its portfolio with the Chiron Sport and the Divo. This super sports car with its own character is also powered by Bugatti’s 1,500 PS eight-litre W16 engine. Compared with the Chiron, the developers tuned the Divo for greater agility, nimbleness and optimum handling performance on winding roads without sacrificing the usual levels of comfort and luxury. Fine-tuning was carried out especially on the aerodynamic properties, the chassis settings and weight of the car. As a result, the Divo generates 90 kilograms more downforce and weighs 35 kilograms less than the Chiron. The lateral acceleration of the Divo has been boosted to 1.6 g.ranted.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Bugatti