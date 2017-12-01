Bruno Poher is appointed Director of PSA Retail France

Bruno Poher, 38, has been appointed Director of PSA Retail France, effective 1 January 2018. He will replace Hervé Krux, who has been promoted to Director of Peugeot Belgium Luxembourg, effective the same date.

Bruno Poher will report directly to Xavier Duchemin, Senior Vice-President of PSA Retail.

A graduate of IEP Aix and Institut d’Administration des Entreprises, Bruno Poher began his career with Groupe PSA in 2003 as Management Controller in the Finance Department.

In 2007, he joined the sales arm of Peugeot, where he held various leadership positions until August 2017. He was notably head of short-term rental sales from 2007 to 2010, Zone Manager for the Paris region from 2010 to 2013 and head of network used-car sales from 2013 to 2015. He then served as Director of the Peugeot subsidiaries in Rouen and Le Havre from 2015 to 2017, before taking the helm at PSA Retail’s platform in Normandy in August 2017.

Since 1 June 2017, all the assets of PSA Retail France have been combined into a single entity called PSA Retail SAS France, of which Bruno Poher will also be Chairman.

At an operational level, Edouard Georges will continue to serve as General Manager of PSA Retail Paris, the position to which he was appointed on 1 April 2017, and to report to Xavier Duchemin.

Xavier Duchemin said: “I would like to thank Hervé Krux for all his excellent work at the head of PSA Retail France and I am sure that Bruno Poher has all the skills needed to meet the challenges that await us in France in the rapidly changing retail sector. His proven experience of managing profit centres in close contact with frontline staff will be the key to our future success.”

