British engine manufacturing down -6.3% in March as production for domestic market falters in Q1

British engine production down -6.3% in March with 244,201 units manufactured.

Demand at home and abroad down -14.1% and -1.5% respectively.

Q1 output down -7.6% overall driven by double digit -15.1% fall in domestic market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

“An eleventh successive month of decline in engine production for domestic vehicle assembly shows the underlying weakness of UK automotive manufacturing given the political instability and erosion of confidence. Exports, however, are holding up better, down only -3.0% in Q1 and taking almost two-thirds of all output so far this year. Once again, this reinforces the importance of maintaining free and frictionless trade with our key export markets and the importance of securing a favourable Brexit deal, fast, cannot be overstated.”

SOURCE: SMMT