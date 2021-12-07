Bridgestone collaborates with CUPRA to bring the electric CUPRA Born to market

Bridgestone has been selected as tyre partner for the first all-electric vehicle from CUPRA, the CUPRA Born

Bridgestone has been selected as tyre partner for the first all-electric vehicle from CUPRA, the CUPRA Born. The CUPRA Born’s bespoke ultra-low rolling resistance tyres from Bridgestone feature its lightweight ENLITEN Technology – helping the vehicle to reach a range of up to 548km between charges. Sustainable and lightweight, ENLITEN Technology reduces tyre rolling resistance by up to 30% and weight by up to 20% to extend EV driving range and reduce environmental impact thanks to improved resource productivity[1].

The custom-engineered tyres also offer excellent wet weather performance and on-road stability, which is paramount when considering the heavy load on a rear traction vehicle. The tyres have also been fitted with B-Seal solution – an automatic sealant technology developed to maintain air retention in the event of nails, stones or other objects piercing the tyre.

Bridgestone utilised its Virtual Tyre Development technology during the development phase, reducing the number of prototype tyres required. Virtual Tyre Development cuts raw material consumption and CO 2 emissions by approximately 60 per cent, while speeding up to market time by 50 per cent – making tyre development more sustainable, efficient, accurate and flexible.

Custom-engineered Bridgestone Turanza ECO tyres for the summer months, Bridgestone Blizzak tyres for challenging winter conditions and excellent stability in the snow, and Bridgestone Weather Control all-season tyres, have all been developed to offer CUPRA Born drivers flexibility on the roads – and all are developed and manufactured in Europe.

Bridgestone sees electric mobility as a huge opportunity to reduce CO 2 emissions and make mobility more environmentally sustainable, and this latest project with CUPRA further cements the company’s commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility.

[1] Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tires with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tire size (225/40 R18 92Y XL).

