BP Technology Outlook 2018

“The future of the global energy system is going to be shaped by a wide variety of technologies. Understanding how these technologies are evolving and the trends underpinning their development helps to inform BP’s plans for growth and investment.”

“Reviewing the BP Techology Outlook alongside our recently published Energy Outlook, it remains clear to us that a carbon price is the most effective tool in accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon economy.”

Lamar McKay, BP deputy chief executive