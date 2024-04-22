Box fresh: All-new 2025 Nissan Kicks unveiled at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Street-smart crossover unboxed at opening round of the NCAA® Men's Basketball Tournament ahead of 2024 New York International Auto Show

Sporting bold shapes and undeniable style that would be as at home in a sneakerhead’s collection as in their driveway, Nissan today unboxed the all-new 2025 Kicks with an interactive experience in Brooklyn, at the opening rounds of the 2024 NCAA® Men’s Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center.

Designed to energize the compact crossover segment and thoughtfully enhance every drive, the new Kicks makes its virtual debut outside Barclays Center, where fans will spot a larger-than-life, digital 3D “shoebox” featuring the new model. Inside the Barclays Center, game attendees can visit the Kicks Unboxing booth, see the car for the first time, and enjoy live music from Kicks Beats DJs, a Kicks Lacing Station with giveaways and much more to thrill basketball fans.

The Kicks Unboxing event is open Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24 during game times. Following its debut, the 2025 Nissan Kicks will be on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show from March 27 through April 7.

“Unboxing the all-new Kicks at Barclays Center places our thrilling new model at the heart of the action as passionate sports fans pour into the arena for the exciting experience of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament,” said Marisstella Marinkovic, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S. “By aligning our brand with consumer passions at pivotal touchpoints, we showcase our products to the right audiences, fostering meaningful connections in the most impactful manner.”

Nissan is an official partner of the 2024 March Madness tournament.

Advanced technology and value

The 2025 Nissan Kicks features even more available technology and capability to enhance owners’ lives, all wrapped up inside an unmistakably bold new design. As Nissan reshapes expectations across vehicle segments, Kicks outperforms competitors with best-in-class standard ground clearance1 and best-in-class standard cargo space2.

The addition of available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive3, a first for Kicks, gives customers more confidence on the road in clear or inclement weather. Kicks also features a new 2.0-liter inline-four engine that delivers more power and more torque, plus a more responsive Xtronic transmission.

Expressive style

Like the boldly shaped and brightly colored sneakers seen on the court at Barclays Center, Kicks is designed to stand out. It boasts a strong, wide stance and abundant thoughtful details.

Kicks has an equally modern look inside, highlighted by available dual 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2025 Kicks is larger on the outside and roomier inside, with generous cargo space4. And a new available power panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of sunlight, enhancing the spacious interior feel.

Confident driving

Every Kicks includes standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360Opens in a new tab.5 for added driver reassurance. To keep things connected, it features the convenience of available wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, up to four USB Type-C ports and available wireless charging6.

Available ProPILOT AssistOpens in a new tab.7 combines steering assistance with Intelligent Cruise Control to help drivers stay centered within their lane. Did someone say road trip?

It adds up to a compelling package that’s set to make an impression at Nissan dealers late this summer in the U.S. and Canada with the sneaker-inspired model driving heavy foot traffic.

“The all-new Kicks invigorates the small crossover segment with its expressive design, confident driving experience and enhanced technology offering,” said Ponz Pandikuthira, senior vice president and chief planning officer, Nissan Americas. “With standout product changes and class-leading capabilities, Kicks demonstrates how Nissan brings thrill to all vehicle segments in a way that makes every drive better.”

SOURCE: Nissan