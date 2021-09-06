Bosch: On the road to the future of mobility on an eBike

Bosch eBike Systems celebrates its premiere at IAA Mobility

Electrification, automation, personalisation and connectivity are the future of mobility: Bosch eBike Systems will showcase the role eBikes will play in this at the IAA Mobility in Munich from 7 to 12 September 2021. “The eBike is a crucial component in the future mobility mix”, says Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. “It enables us to relieve city traffic and reduce the burden on the environment. People reach their destination faster, in a manner that is healthier and more sustainable – all while enjoying the freedom and fun of riding.”

The eBike as an answer to the problems of modern big cities

Three out of four people (75 per cent) in the European Union live in cities and the trend is rising. Many of them make their daily journeys mainly by car. This puts a strain on both infrastructure and the environment. Transportation is responsible for more than a quarter of all CO2 emissions in Europe. Using eBikes helps to lower this value. They not only produce neither exhaust fumes nor noise, but also take up little space and are the fastest means of transport in the city for journeys under 10 kilometres. This makes pedelecs the ideal replacement for a second car. Many have already recognised these advantages: Two thirds of people in Germany expect eBikes in particular to gain importance in urban transport over the next five years – more than all other modes of transport. This is the result of a representative survey conducted by GfK on behalf of Bosch eBike Systems. The rapid growth confirms this trend: 4.5 million eBikes were sold in the EU and the UK in 2020 – 34 percent more than in the previous year.

Cycling needs more space in the city

This shows that more and more people are switching to eBikes. However, the necessary infrastructure is still lagging behind. In order to further advance the mobility transformation, cyclists must also become more of a focus in transport planning, which for decades has been strongly oriented towards cars. “We need more infrastructure and, in some cases, rules specifically for cyclists. Cities must no longer be built around predominantly stationary cars. A bicycle is much more agile and flexible than a car – this change in mobility behaviour must be given a higher priority in planning,” explains Claus Fleischer.

A holistic cycling culture as a building block of the mobility transformation

Compared to conventional bicycles, people ride eBikes more frequently and for significantly longer distances. They use their eBike not only for shopping and commuting, but also for sporty rides or weekend excursions. eBikes merge the areas of everyday life and leisure: Those who cycle using an eBike for leisure and in the countryside are also increasingly using it in everyday life in the city – and vice versa. “That’s why promoting cycling shouldn’t end at the beginning of the forest or the foot of the mountains. We also need a well-developed infrastructure and attractive offers in the leisure sector. Crucial to this is a positive and holistic cycling culture that recognises that cycling is a key factor in changing people’s mobility behaviour,” Fleischer said. “With innovative products and digital services ranging from highly efficient drive systems to the first production-ready ABS for eBikes and Connected Biking solutions, we are making our contribution to shaping the future of eBike mobility.”

SOURCE: Bosch