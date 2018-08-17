Bosch at the IAA 2017

Automated, connected, and electrified: Bosch is blazing new trails in freight traffic

Cutting costs, improving logistics chains, and making drivers’ lives easier: with technology to automate, connect, and electrify commercial vehicles, Bosch is improving efficiency and safety in logistics. At the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hannover, the supplier of technology and services is presenting its innovations for tomorrow’s freight traffic. You can find Bosch at booth A01 in hall 16. #BoschIAA

