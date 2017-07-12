BorgWarner’s compact Wastegate Turbocharger boosts latest 1.0-liter gasoline engine from Honda

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, delivers its proven wastegate turbocharger for Honda’s new three-cylinder 1.0-liter gasoline direct-injected engine, initially available for the Civic in Asia and Europe. BorgWarner’s compact turbocharger improves engine efficiency and boosts performance, helping achieve an outstanding power output of 95 kW (127 HP) with quick engine response.

“Designed for powerful, downsized engines, BorgWarner’s wastegate turbocharger combines high power density and excellent response in an extremely compact package,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. “BorgWarner’s first global development with Honda reflects our strong reputation as a leading supplier of advanced turbocharging technologies and supports our growth in Asia and around the world.”

BorgWarner’s reliable B01 turbocharger features a compact, robust design with low noise, vibration and harshness and facilitates the use of low viscosity oil. Its advanced materials withstand exhaust temperatures up to 950 degrees Celsius and rotational speeds of up to 285,000 rpm. Fitted with an electrically actuated wastegate for highly accurate control to prevent charge pressure at high engine power, BorgWarner’s turbocharger delivers powerful and efficient performance. In addition, it improves fuel economy while providing excellent torque characteristics over the entire engine speed range. The low-inertia turbine wheel allows a wider performance range while optimized harnessing of exhaust gas pulsation offers fast response at low engine speeds. In addition, the rapid activation of the catalytic converter during cold starts significantly reduces emissions.

