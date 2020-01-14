BorgWarner unveils technologies for cleaner, more efficient propulsion solutions at Auto Expo 2020 in India

As a global leader in clean and energy-efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, BorgWarner will be showcasing its broad product portfolio at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020 – Components show in New Delhi, Feb. 6-9, 2020. The company’s diverse portfolio will complement the show’s focus on new, eco-friendly technologies and innovations in the auto industry.

“The Auto Expo 2020 brings together world-class technologies and engineering brilliance. It is an ideal platform to highlight our extensive range of products that will power cleaner and more energy-efficient vehicles of the future, regardless of the propulsion system used,” said Scott Gallett, Vice President, Marketing, Public Relations and Government Affairs, BorgWarner. “With Bharat Stage VI emission norms taking effect across the country as of April 1 this year, BorgWarner is prepared to provide solutions that help manufacturers meet these stringent emission standards while still improving performance and fuel efficiency.”

Over the years, BorgWarner has built its extensive product portfolio to position the company as propulsion system neutral and best keep pace with the reforms, emission regulations and new market expectations. The company’s latest solutions, which will be shown at the Auto Expo Components show, help customers to comply with emission standards such as BS-VI and CAFE regulations. Among the technologies on display will be the company’s latest gasoline exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) products, a gasoline variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger as well as the innovative eTurboTM solution. Alongside these technologies, BorgWarner will present variable cam timing (VCT) solutions, an exhaust gas recirculation system (EHRS) and additional electric vehicle products such as its latest battery packs and its Battery and Cabin heater. Moreover, the company will exhibit various technologies for the commercial vehicle sector, such as fan drives, turbochargers, and EGR coolers and valves. All of these products are designed to maximize output in terms of energy, efficiency and fuel economy.

In addition to its comprehensive portfolio, BorgWarner fulfils Indian vehicle manufacturers’ requirements for modular solutions by serving as a one-stop shop solution, through its in-house capabilities, local application engineering, and manufacturing and validation facilities.

