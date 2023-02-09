BorgWarner to supply major German vehicle manufacturer with high voltage battery cooling

BorgWarner inter-cell cooling plates optimize battery performance

BorgWarner will supply a major German vehicle manufacturer in Europe and the U.S. with innovative battery cooling plates destined for the carmaker’s next generation of electric vehicles. Compared to alternative solutions, the BorgWarner cooling plates provide cooling capacity in a more compact package with reduced weight and cost. The plate design also compensates for assembly tolerances.

“We’ve collaborated with this customer for more than 30 years as a technical partner, contributing to many new technologies that the customer has integrated into its vehicles,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. “We’re proud to extend our relationship by designing cooling components for the battery systems in their latest electric vehicle development platforms.”

The battery cooling plates developed by BorgWarner are extruded aluminum profiles that snake between the rows of cylindrical battery cells, conforming closely to their contours. This design ensures optimal contact with the cell’s surface area for highly effective heat transfer. The plates are interconnected at their ends by a pipe circulating coolant to manage the temperature of the cells.

As a global market leader in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler technology, BorgWarner’s expertise in thermal management positions the company to be an ideal pioneer of new developments for the battery cooling market segment. Furthermore, its global manufacturing facilities ensure reliable product supply to support customers’ production schedules.

SOURCE: BorgWarner