BorgWarner secures business win for battery management system

Flexible battery management system aids in weight savings and vehicle range goals

BorgWarner’s battery management system (BMS) has been selected by a leading global vehicle manufacturer to equip the entirety of its B-segment, C-segment and light commercial vehicle platforms. Initially, model years from mid-2023 will be equipped with the new BorgWarner BMS technology, which optimizes battery pack performance, safety and life span.

“We’ve been working with this prestigious manufacturer for over two decades and are delighted to further strengthen our relationship by contributing advanced battery management solutions for their vehicle platforms of tomorrow,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “This OEM business win for our flexible BMS technology is a step forward for BorgWarner on our path to executing our Charging Forward electrification strategy.”

BorgWarner’s battery management system for hybrid and electric vehicles contains a master control unit connected to multiple cell management control units. It is designed to monitor the state of charge, health and battery temperature of each battery cell, and also precisely measure battery pack current and voltage. The distributed cell management units also perform cell balancing, which allows a higher state of charge to be achieved, optimizes battery lifespan and enhances battery safety by preventing over- and under-charging. The system is suitable for battery applications that operate up to 800 volts and also includes contactor control and diagnostics.

The compact design of the BorgWarner BMS makes a positive contribution to weight saving and vehicle range goals. By adopting a distributed configuration, the master and cell management controllers can be decoupled to allow optimum flexibility in system layout and weight distribution.

For electric vehicles, optimized efficiency and performance is more important than ever. BorgWarner’s electric propulsion portfolio offers a range of solutions and technologies, featuring modular hardware and software platforms that allow for scalable architecture, packaging and system deployment.

SOURCE: BorgWarner