BMW: Upgrading into the future

First Remote Software Upgrade

Simple over-the-air installation for BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

BMW Group customers can now ensure their vehicle software in all BMW’s with Operating System 7.0 is updated at all times with Remote Software Upgrade. Available with immediate effect, this feature keeps the vehicle fresh and is as easy as updating a smartphone. The first upgrade, available from today successively in all BMW ConnectedDrive markets, includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant*, whose range of intelligent functions can now be expanded automatically and conveniently over the air. Remote Software Upgrade offers vehicle-specific content and updates such as function extensions for driver assistance systems (e.g. Active Cruise Control and side collision protection). Subsequent upgrades will allow customers to source additional vehicle functions from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and activate them easily in their BMW.

Uploading new functions directly into the car.

Never has it been easier for customers to keep their vehicle up to date over its full lifecycle and to adapt it to their individual requirements. Remote Software Upgrade ensures their BMW always has the latest software update and functions are constantly improved. Plus, customers will be able to add digital services at a later date. All of which ensures continuous improvements to the safety and quality of the vehicle. Depending on their car’s specification, customers will be able to use Remote Software Upgrade to activate additional functions seamlessly and conveniently from their home, via smartphone or inside the car itself. It represents a milestone in the bespoke, digital personalisation of BMW vehicles.

The additional functions of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated for models such as the new BMW X5, new BMW 3 Series and new BMW 8 Series with BMW Operating System 7.0 from the introduction of Remote Software Upgrade. Future Remote Software Upgrades will regularly expand and improve the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant’s skills (free of charge). These cyclical updates include software adaptations and function extensions.

* The exact timing may vary according to the market.

SOURCE: BMW Group