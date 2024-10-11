BMW Skytop: Premium carmaker announces strictly limited-run small-series model for enthusiasts and collectors

Roadster design study put smiles on faces of car fans at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024

BMW is poised to set pulses racing among fans of exclusive driving pleasure and collectors of automotive masterpieces once again with a strictly limited-run small-series model. Following in the tyre tracks of the BMW 3.0 CSL – revealed in 2022 to mark the 50th birthday of BMW M GmbH – is the BMW Skytop (fuel consumption, combined: 11.6 litres/100 km [24.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions, combined: 264 g/km in the WLTP cycle, CO2 class: G; provisional values). The BMW Skytop wraps the joy of driving for which the brand is renowned in a timelessly elegant design characterised by precision craftsmanship in every last detail. Initially shown in design study form as the BMW Concept Skytop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024 on the shores of Lake Como, the two-seater roadster sent waves of excitement through the assembled connoisseurs and automotive aficionados. This rapturous response prompted BMW to convert the concept into a strictly limited production run of 50 examples.

The decision was announced by Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, at an event hosted by the House of BMW in Milan, Italy, where the highly desired design study was again on display. It was also revealed here that all examples of the BMW Skytop reserved for enthusiasts and collectors found their future owners within a very short space of time. “The BMW Skytop is a truly exotic design and offers a combination of driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level,” said van Hooydonk. “To finally be able to announce that this car will be built is like a dream come true. Thank you for the very positive response around the globe and to the passionate team that worked on the project.”

Dynamism and elegance continue the tradition of legendary BMW roadsters.

BMW recently presented the likewise strictly limited-run BMW 3.0 CSL. Production of this exclusive sports car was also capped at 50 cars. In both concept and design, the special edition served as a homage to the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL “Batmobile” of the early 1970s.

The BMW Skytop is another desirable collector’s item from the Bavarian premium carmaker. The open-top two-seater celebrates BMW’s history of iconic roadsters, among them the BMW 507 and BMW Z8. The sculptural athleticism of its body is constructed from taut, muscular surfaces defined by a few precise lines, the BMW Skytop emitting a powerful sense of dynamism before it even turns a wheel. The pronounced arrow shape of the bonnet, evocative BMW shark-nose design and tightening tail are all carefully chosen references to the BMW Z8.

Just like its legendary roadster ancestor, the BMW Skytop takes to the road with the most powerful V8 in the brand’s armoury. The 4.4-litre petrol unit generates maximum output of 460 kW/625 hp and teams up with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Maximising traction is the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which distributes the engine’s power between all four wheels as required, and optimises stability and driving dynamics in any situation. With this drive configuration in place, the handsome two-door will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 3.3 seconds.

Exclusive materials and traditional craftsmanship.

The exclusivity of this unique masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship is also reflected in its timelessly elegant appearance. Headlining the exterior design is the pronounced spline that extends from the bonnet to an aluminium bar on the boot lid, emphasising the dynamic flow of the special edition’s form. Winglets discreetly integrated into the door shoulders take the place of conventional door handles and – together with the light-alloy wheels with their intricate fins between the spokes – feed into the car’s clean, graceful appearance. The illuminated BMW kidney grille and the headlights also play their part in the progressive look of the front end. The LED units are positioned on aluminium carriers and have the slimmest profile currently available for automotive headlights. They were custom developed for the BMW Skytop and group together all the lighting functions. The rear lights likewise have an arrestingly slim design and carry the progressive design theme of the BMW Skytop into the rear end.

Like the leather-covered rollover bar behind the seats, the fully retractable rear window and leather-trimmed soft-top roof generate a pure-bred roadster feeling. The two removable roof sections, which are finished with high-quality synthetic leather, stow away in a special compartment in the luggage area.

The harmonious colour scheme ensures a smooth visual transition from interior to exterior – both with the soft-top open and closed. At the rear of the car, the reddish-brown of the roof flows into the Floating Sundown Silver exterior paint finish, whose chrome shadow effect gives it impressive visual impact. The elaborate colour gradient was applied by hand by experienced master painters.

Inimitable ambience, exquisite appointments and high-quality equipment.

Inside the BMW Skytop, too, precision craftsmanship, handpicked materials and warm, monochrome colour tones create a feel of cosseting luxury and singular elegance. In common with other elements of the interior design, the leather seats, accented by brogue-style decoration, come in the same shade of brown used for the roof. Crystal applications embedded ornately into the cockpit also contribute to the sumptuous on-board ambience.

The exclusive character of the BMW Skytop is additionally underscored by high-quality equipment features such as a soft-close function for the doors and the stunning Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the full-colour BMW Head-Up Display, which projects driving and navigation information directly into the driver’s field of view.

