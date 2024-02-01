BMW Group partners with Dassault Systèmes to bring the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to its future engineering platform

Strategic partnership will develop BMW Group’s future engineering platform with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform at its core

Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group today embarked on a long-term strategic partnership to develop BMW Group’s future engineering platform featuring Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform at its core. More than 17,000 employees across multiple engineering disciplines at the premium automobile manufacturer will rely on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the development of all vehicles, from their ideation to their production.

In an industry where quick time to market of sustainable mobility solutions with advanced technology is a competitive differentiator, the partnership between Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group is testimony to the fundamental role of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in enabling companies to deliver products faster. The platform’s virtual twin experiences streamline enterprise-wide collaboration and deliver data-driven approaches to manage the exponential complexity carmakers are facing in connected, autonomous vehicle engineering.

“We will only optimize our engineering process if we think digital, work connected and rely on an integrated data. For the BMW Group the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support this approach and help to reach a higher level of quality in our processes,” said Julien Hohenstein, Vice President Processes, Digitalization, Governance Idea to Offer at the BMW Group research and development.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the core of BMW Group’s future product development environment, all BMW Group engineering disciplines will be working on a virtual twin of a vehicle that can be configured for the variants of each model with real-time, integrated data. Teams can reuse components more easily, master the complexity of car variability, and improve the engineering to manufacturing cycle time. In addition, BMW Group can seamlessly migrate data from its existing IT solutions and extend its engineering platform to other disciplines such as modeling and simulation.

The strategic partnership between Dassault Systèmes and BMW Group marks the next phase in their long-term collaboration. For decades, the two companies have pooled their knowledge and know-how to advance technological innovation in areas including production planning and scheduling, part design and production efficiency.

“BMW Group and Dassault Systèmes are technology-driven companies that are entering a new era of shared innovation to deliver best-in-class products,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, BMW Group can rethink its engineering development process to deliver the most personalized and sustainable experiences to its customers.”

SOURCE: BMW Group