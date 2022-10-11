BMW Group partners with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into vehicles in 2023

Collection of single- and multiplayer games to make every waiting situation in the vehicle an entertaining experience

Today, AirConsole and the BMW Group announced a partnership which will bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles, starting next year. AirConsole is a gaming platform which perfectly fits with the BMW Curved Display and offers a large and diverse catalogue of games. The games are run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The AirConsole technology enables games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones.

“With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Stephan Durach – Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand: “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”

Smartphone + Screen = Console.

Setting up the gaming experience with AirConsole is seamless. Players only need a smartphone, which serves as the game controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is established, for example, by scanning a QR code in the vehicle. The players can then instantly enjoy entertaining gameplay.

The BMW Group chose AirConsole as a partner via the BMW Startup Garage program.

SOURCE: BMW Group